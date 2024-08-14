Frontier Capital standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Frontier Capital rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.06 33 OPM %37.5033.33 -PBDT0.030.02 50 PBT0.030.02 50 NP0.030.02 50
