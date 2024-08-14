DIC India reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.21 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.71% to Rs 241.76 croreNet profit of DIC India reported to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.71% to Rs 241.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 207.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales241.76207.14 17 OPM %4.800.90 -PBDT13.221.83 622 PBT8.36-3.14 LP NP6.21-2.57 LP
