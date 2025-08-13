Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FSN E-Commerce surges after Q1 PAT jumps 79% YoY; clocks GMV of Rs 4,182 crore

FSN E-Commerce surges after Q1 PAT jumps 79% YoY; clocks GMV of Rs 4,182 crore

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

FSN E-Commerce Ventures jumped 4.22% to Rs 213.60 after the company reported 79% rise in net profit to Rs 24 crore on a 23% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,155 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

EBITDA improved by 46% to Rs 141 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 96 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin for Q1 FY26 was 6.5% as against 5.5% in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q1 FY26 was at Rs 44 crore, up by 98% from Rs 22 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Falguni Nayar, executive chairperson, founder and CEO Nykaa said: This quarters performance underscores Nykaas ability to consistently balance growth and profitability across both our beauty and fashion businesses.

 

Our GMV for the quarter grew 26% year-on-year to Rs 4,182 crore, supported by accelerated premiumization and deeper market penetration. Since our IPO, we have consistently delivered mid-20s growth at a consolidated level.

Also Read

Bissouma

Tottenham's Bissouma misses UEFA Super Cup after repeated late arrivals

Preferred sources in Google search

Google will let you select 'Preferred Sources' for Top Stories in Search

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trim gains; SMIDs advance; Metals, auto lead; Paytm; Nykaa in focus

Diogo Jota

English Premier League teams to observe silence in memory of Diogo Jota

South China sea

Why two Chinese ships' collision has become a flashpoint in South China Sea

Our cumulative customer base now stands at 45 million, reflecting the growing trust and adoption of our platform. The House of Nykaa Beauty business also continues to scale rapidly, driven by successful new launches and strong consumer demand, now contributing 18% of our overall beauty GMVa clear testament to our brand-building strength."

FSN E-Commerce Ventures is engaged in e-retailing of beauty and fashion products through three web portals: nykaa.com, nykaaman.com and nykaafashion.com. It also has 250 retail stores across India under the Nykaa brand. It manufactures private label beauty products under various brands- majorly Nykaa and Kay Beauty.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cochin Shipyard gains after Q1 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 188 crore

Cochin Shipyard gains after Q1 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 188 crore

India's external commercial borrowing filings up 27% on month in Jun-25

India's external commercial borrowing filings up 27% on month in Jun-25

Yen slips past 148 as risk appetite rises

Yen slips past 148 as risk appetite rises

Minda Corporation climbs as Q1 revenue rises 16% YoY

Minda Corporation climbs as Q1 revenue rises 16% YoY

NSDL posts 24% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; demat account market share rises to 15.5%

NSDL posts 24% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; demat account market share rises to 15.5%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsPaytm Stock TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon