Future Market Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.81% to Rs 24.20 croreNet Loss of Future Market Networks reported to Rs 29.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.81% to Rs 24.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 66.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.57% to Rs 101.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales24.2023.09 5 101.0093.03 9 OPM %13.4725.34 -38.9618.59 - PBDT2.394.42 -46 34.8017.65 97 PBT-1.060.97 PL 20.953.92 434 NP-29.52-4.90 -502 66.04-6.19 LP
