Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 2034.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.99% to Rs 654.77 croreNet profit of Globus Spirits rose 2034.62% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.99% to Rs 654.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 589.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 75.82% to Rs 23.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.07% to Rs 2537.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2414.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales654.77589.94 11 2537.132414.68 5 OPM %5.933.34 -5.966.99 - PBDT29.4718.86 56 114.85156.31 -27 PBT8.702.30 278 33.2490.71 -63 NP5.550.26 2035 23.3396.48 -76
