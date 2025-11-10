G K Consultants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 141.67% to Rs 0.29 croreNet profit of G K Consultants reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 141.67% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.290.12 142 OPM %82.760 -PBDT0.240 0 PBT0.240 0 NP0.240 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content