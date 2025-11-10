La Opala RG standalone net profit rises 11.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.32% to Rs 90.90 croreNet profit of La Opala RG rose 11.31% to Rs 26.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.32% to Rs 90.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 90.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales90.9090.61 0 OPM %38.7032.31 -PBDT40.3243.55 -7 PBT35.1939.35 -11 NP26.7824.06 11
