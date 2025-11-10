Savera Industries standalone net profit declines 24.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.79% to Rs 25.50 croreNet profit of Savera Industries declined 24.05% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.79% to Rs 25.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.5020.60 24 OPM %23.1427.23 -PBDT6.846.63 3 PBT4.976.03 -18 NP3.604.74 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content