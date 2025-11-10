Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 280.00% to Rs 0.19 croreNet profit of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 280.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.190.05 280 OPM %26.3280.00 -PBDT0.050.04 25 PBT0.050.04 25 NP0.050.04 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content