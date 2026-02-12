G K P Printing & Packaging standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.17% to Rs 7.10 crore

Net profit of G K P Printing & Packaging declined 45.45% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.17% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.108.473.945.790.300.450.110.230.120.22

