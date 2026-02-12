Basant India standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 328.57% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Basant India rose 200.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 328.57% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.300.0796.6757.140.100.040.090.030.090.03

