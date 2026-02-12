Basant India standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 328.57% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Basant India rose 200.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 328.57% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.300.07 329 OPM %96.6757.14 -PBDT0.100.04 150 PBT0.090.03 200 NP0.090.03 200
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:35 PM IST