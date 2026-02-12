Anmol India standalone net profit rises 673.68% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 19.67% to Rs 303.16 croreNet profit of Anmol India rose 673.68% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.67% to Rs 303.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 253.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales303.16253.32 20 OPM %1.700.88 -PBDT4.110.61 574 PBT3.930.51 671 NP2.940.38 674
