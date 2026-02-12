Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 06:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anmol India standalone net profit rises 673.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Anmol India standalone net profit rises 673.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

Sales rise 19.67% to Rs 303.16 crore

Net profit of Anmol India rose 673.68% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.67% to Rs 303.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 253.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales303.16253.32 20 OPM %1.700.88 -PBDT4.110.61 574 PBT3.930.51 671 NP2.940.38 674

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Basant India standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Basant India standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Agarwal Duplex Board Mills standalone net profit declines 59.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Agarwal Duplex Board Mills standalone net profit declines 59.26% in the December 2025 quarter

VCU Data Management standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2025 quarter

VCU Data Management standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 1642.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 1642.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Universal Autofoundry reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Universal Autofoundry reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Nepal vs Italy Live ScoreStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBank StrikeIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today