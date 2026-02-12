Anmol India standalone net profit rises 673.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.67% to Rs 303.16 crore

Net profit of Anmol India rose 673.68% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.67% to Rs 303.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 253.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.303.16253.321.700.884.110.613.930.512.940.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News