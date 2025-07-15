G M Breweries standalone net profit rises 3.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.86% to Rs 162.86 croreNet profit of G M Breweries rose 3.69% to Rs 25.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 162.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 152.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales162.86152.40 7 OPM %18.9720.64 -PBDT35.7634.82 3 PBT34.5633.32 4 NP25.8624.94 4
