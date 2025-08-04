G R Infra rises after Q1 PAT surges 57% YoY to Rs 244 cr

G R Infraprojects rose 1.12% to Rs 1,230.50 after the company reported a 57% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 244.06 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 155.45 crore posted in Q1 FY25.However, revenue from operations declined 2.09% YoY to Rs 1,987.79 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 321.13 crore in Q1 FY26, up 44.43% as against Rs 222.34 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.
On a segmental revenue basis, revenue from build, operate, and transfer (BOT)/annuity projects decreased by 6.81% YoY to Rs 1,559.01 crore, while revenue from engineering, procurement, and construction rose 10.17% YoY to Rs 271.55 crore in Q1 FY26.
GR Infraprojects is engaged in the construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and built, operate, and transfer (BOT) basis.
