Monday, August 04, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G R Infra rises after Q1 PAT surges 57% YoY to Rs 244 cr

G R Infra rises after Q1 PAT surges 57% YoY to Rs 244 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

G R Infraprojects rose 1.12% to Rs 1,230.50 after the company reported a 57% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 244.06 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 155.45 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations declined 2.09% YoY to Rs 1,987.79 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 321.13 crore in Q1 FY26, up 44.43% as against Rs 222.34 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

On a segmental revenue basis, revenue from build, operate, and transfer (BOT)/annuity projects decreased by 6.81% YoY to Rs 1,559.01 crore, while revenue from engineering, procurement, and construction rose 10.17% YoY to Rs 271.55 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

GR Infraprojects is engaged in the construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and built, operate, and transfer (BOT) basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NMDC gains as iron ore production jumps 42% YoY in July 2025

NMDC gains as iron ore production jumps 42% YoY in July 2025

L&T's renewables vertical bags significant order for Solar-BESS project in Bihar

L&T's renewables vertical bags significant order for Solar-BESS project in Bihar

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Techno Industries wins order of Rs 19.58 cr from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation

Techno Industries wins order of Rs 19.58 cr from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation

Standard Glass Lining Technology consolidated net profit rises 41.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Standard Glass Lining Technology consolidated net profit rises 41.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon