Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Mirza International Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd, Peninsula Land Ltd and Euro Panel Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 August 2025.

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 16.32 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 37697 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3536 shares in the past one month.

 

Mirza International Ltd soared 15.15% to Rs 38.24. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55224 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd surged 13.00% to Rs 262. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28236 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8209 shares in the past one month.

Peninsula Land Ltd advanced 12.77% to Rs 38.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Euro Panel Products Ltd spurt 10.22% to Rs 226.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11190 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7533 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

