Standard Glass Lining Technology consolidated net profit rises 41.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.03% to Rs 173.07 croreNet profit of Standard Glass Lining Technology rose 41.30% to Rs 20.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.03% to Rs 173.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 141.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales173.07141.83 22 OPM %17.0816.89 -PBDT32.1122.75 41 PBT28.4720.40 40 NP20.8714.77 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content