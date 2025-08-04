Monday, August 04, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Techno Industries wins order of Rs 19.58 cr from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation

Techno Industries wins order of Rs 19.58 cr from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Lloyds Engineering Works (LEWL) announced that its 88%-owned subsidiary, Techno Industries (TI), has secured a Rs 19.58 crore order from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation. The contract covers the design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of escalators.

With this award, TI's confirmed order book now stands at Rs 82.86 crore. The Indian Railways sector offers vast and sustained growth opportunities, and this order serves as a significant entry point for TI to establish a strong, long-term presence in this high-potential Railway sector.

The contract, secured outside Gujarat, also reflects the company's strategic focus on broadening its geographical footprint, scaling its escalator and AMC businesses, and tapping into India's expanding institutional infrastructure sector.

 

This win marks early execution of LEWL's multi-pronged growth strategy for TIexpansion into tier-2/3 markets, diversification into industrial elevators, parking systems, and export markets, and scaling its motors and pumps verticals. Well positioned to capture the rising demand for elevators, escalators, motors, and pumps, TI is fully geared to meet this demand effectively, supported by strong market fundamentals and execution capabilities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Standard Glass Lining Technology consolidated net profit rises 41.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Standard Glass Lining Technology consolidated net profit rises 41.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sundaram Brake Linings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sundaram Brake Linings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the June 2025 quarter

JSW Steel edges higher after inking deal to expand GOES manufacturing capacity to 3.50 lakh TPA

JSW Steel edges higher after inking deal to expand GOES manufacturing capacity to 3.50 lakh TPA

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

SEBI proposes revised norms for appointment of independent third-party reviewer for green debt security

SEBI proposes revised norms for appointment of independent third-party reviewer for green debt security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon