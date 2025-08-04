Monday, August 04, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC gains as iron ore production jumps 42% YoY in July 2025

NMDC gains as iron ore production jumps 42% YoY in July 2025

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

NMDC advanced 1.65% to Rs 71.60 after the company reported a 42.4% rise in iron ore production in July 2025 to 3.09 million tonnes (MT), compared to 2.17 MT recorded in the same month of the previous year.

While the company's iron ore sales jumped 13.07% to 3.46 MT in July 2025, compared to 3.06 MT posted in July 2024.

Iron ore production in the Chhattisgarh division surged 54.92% YoY to 1.89 MT in July 2025, while sales rose by 9.69% to 2.15 MT, compared to 1.96 MT in July 2024.

On the other hand, the Karnataka division saw a 26.32% YoY increase in production, reaching 1.20 MT in July 2025. Sales advanced 19.09% to 1.31 MT in July 2025, compared to 1.10 MT in July 2024.

 

NMDC is engaged in exploration and production of iron ore along with diamond production and sale of sponge iron and generation and sale of wind power.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 4.6% to Rs 1,477.68 crore on a 7.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,004.59 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L&T's renewables vertical bags significant order for Solar-BESS project in Bihar

L&T's renewables vertical bags significant order for Solar-BESS project in Bihar

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Techno Industries wins order of Rs 19.58 cr from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation

Techno Industries wins order of Rs 19.58 cr from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation

Standard Glass Lining Technology consolidated net profit rises 41.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Standard Glass Lining Technology consolidated net profit rises 41.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sundaram Brake Linings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sundaram Brake Linings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon