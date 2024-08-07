G-Tec Janix Education consolidated net profit declines 32.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.28% to Rs 2.46 crore

Net profit of G-Tec Janix Education declined 32.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.28% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.462.5711.3814.790.290.420.230.350.170.25