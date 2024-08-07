G-Tec Janix Education consolidated net profit declines 32.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.28% to Rs 2.46 croreNet profit of G-Tec Janix Education declined 32.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.28% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.462.57 -4 OPM %11.3814.79 -PBDT0.290.42 -31 PBT0.230.35 -34 NP0.170.25 -32
