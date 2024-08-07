SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit declines 65.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 43.95% to Rs 117.84 croreNet profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) declined 65.70% to Rs 12.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 43.95% to Rs 117.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 210.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales117.84210.23 -44 OPM %14.1723.94 -PBDT17.2649.75 -65 PBT14.2247.10 -70 NP12.0935.25 -66
