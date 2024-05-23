Gabriel India standalone net profit rises 56.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.51% to Rs 858.63 croreNet profit of Gabriel India rose 56.13% to Rs 52.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.51% to Rs 858.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 736.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.90% to Rs 185.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.48% to Rs 3342.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2971.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
