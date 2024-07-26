GACM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 52.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.30% to Rs 1.64 crore

Net profit of GACM Technologies rose 52.17% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.30% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.