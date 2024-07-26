DE Nora India standalone net profit rises 453.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.61% to Rs 12.76 croreNet profit of DE Nora India rose 453.85% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 39.61% to Rs 12.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.769.14 40 OPM %23.04-2.30 -PBDT4.280.95 351 PBT3.880.70 454 NP2.880.52 454
