Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

DE Nora India standalone net profit rises 453.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Sales rise 39.61% to Rs 12.76 crore
Net profit of DE Nora India rose 453.85% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 39.61% to Rs 12.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.769.14 40 OPM %23.04-2.30 -PBDT4.280.95 351 PBT3.880.70 454 NP2.880.52 454
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Godrej Properties raises Rs 1,275 cr via non-convertible debentures

LIVE news updates: Barack, Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris for US President

Qi2 wireless charging debuts on Android with HMD Skyline launch: What is it

FY25 Budget confirms govt's commitment to reduce fiscal deficit: Fitch

Cipla Q1 results: Net profit up 18% at Rs 1,177.64 cr, revenue rises 5.8%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon