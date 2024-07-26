Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 3.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.59% to Rs 315.58 croreNet profit of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust rose 3.39% to Rs 192.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 186.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.59% to Rs 315.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 313.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales315.58313.72 1 OPM %92.9590.83 -PBDT292.90280.39 4 PBT213.98202.07 6 NP192.95186.62 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content