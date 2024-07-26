Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 3.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.59% to Rs 315.58 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust rose 3.39% to Rs 192.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 186.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.59% to Rs 315.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 313.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.315.58313.7292.9590.83292.90280.39213.98202.07192.95186.62