Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GACM Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

GACM Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd, SML ISUZU Ltd, Vivid Mercantile Ltd and Deccan Health Care Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 April 2025.

GACM Technologies Ltd lost 14.12% to Rs 0.73 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 22.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd crashed 11.31% to Rs 1140. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31259 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13879 shares in the past one month.

SML ISUZU Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 1590.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11388 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3089 shares in the past one month.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd fell 8.78% to Rs 9.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Deccan Health Care Ltd slipped 8.73% to Rs 17.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23634 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Volumes spurt at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Nifty trades above 24,300; European mrkt opens higher

Indices trade with major gains; pharma shares rally; VIX slides 1.28%

Sensex soars 736 pts; Nifty climbs 24,250; RIL gain over 3%

RateGain launches UNO VIVA

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

