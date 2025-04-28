Monday, April 28, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain launches UNO VIVA

RateGain launches UNO VIVA

Image

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

An AI agent built on RateGain's AI-powered hotel commerce platform 'UNO'

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced the launch of UNO VIVA, the first CRS integrated AI voice agent built for hotels.

UNO VIVA is an AI agent built on UNORateGain's AI-powered hotel commerce platform designed to streamline and optimize the reservation journey for hotels. Designed to be deployed independently or with CRS, UNO VIVA manages reservation-related calls with high efficiency and responsiveness.

Built on top of an automatic speech recognition system with multi-lingual capabilities to manage 18+ languages, it ensures that every guest inquiry is addressed promptly and accurately, enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

 

Nearly 90% of inbound calls in hotels are repetitive, yet inconsistent responses often lead to missed opportunities, especially for high-value or complex bookings. Meanwhile, challenges like agent fatigue, high attrition, inadequate training, language gaps, and lack of real-time data drive up costs and result in dropped calls. With 40% of voice reservations going unanswered, UNO VIVA provides a scalable, intelligent solution to reduce operational strain, recover lost revenue, and ensure consistent guest experience.

Also Read

Reliance Industries, RIL

RIL adds ₹1 trillion to investor wealth as stock rallies nearly 6% post Q4

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 900 pts higher at 80,120 led by RIL, SBI, Sun Pharma; Oil, PSB up over 2%

Kesari 2 plagiarism row shares poet, Yahya Bootwala

Kesari 2 plagiarism row 'amicably resolved', shares poet Yahya Bootwala

Indian markets

RIL Q4 lifts Sensex 1,100 pts; reasons behind market rally, levels to watch

Rafale M fighter aircraft

India, France sign ₹63,000 cr deal to procure 26 Rafale Marine jets

UNO VIVA directly addresses this gap by providing hotels with an always-on, intelligent assistant that reduces front desk workload, ensures accuracy, and delivers consistent service across every interaction. Designed to integrate smoothly with existing PMS, it empowers hotels to optimize team efficiency while delighting guests.

Easy to integrate and to train, UNO VIVA can start providing results within a week and improve average value per booking. Available 24/7, UNO VIVA AI agent can easily process conversations in 18 languages, syncs live rates and availability to eliminate pricing errors, and seamlessly manages bookings sending instant confirmations to guests.

Guests can use it to make new reservations, modify existing ones, or even cancel bookings. It can also understand the context of a guest's need and recommend suitable properties based on location and preferences.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IRFC Board approves fund raising up to Rs 60,000 cr

IRFC Board approves fund raising up to Rs 60,000 cr

USFDA concludes inspection of Time-Cap Laboratories' manufacturing facility in New York

USFDA concludes inspection of Time-Cap Laboratories' manufacturing facility in New York

Allied Blenders & Distillers launches Golden Mist French Brandy in Karnataka

Allied Blenders & Distillers launches Golden Mist French Brandy in Karnataka

Sigachi MENA FZCO signs MoU with Czech Republic-based Respilon

Sigachi MENA FZCO signs MoU with Czech Republic-based Respilon

Vodafone Idea launches 5G services in Chandigarh and Patna

Vodafone Idea launches 5G services in Chandigarh and Patna

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOOnePlus 13s Launch Date in IndiaIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon