GAIL (India) consolidated net profit declines 26.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.86% to Rs 35537.12 croreNet profit of GAIL (India) declined 26.77% to Rs 1972.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2693.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.86% to Rs 35537.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33888.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales35537.1233888.90 5 OPM %9.7411.62 -PBDT3742.254391.63 -15 PBT2565.393469.65 -26 NP1972.402693.55 -27
