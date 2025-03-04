Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GAIL (India) Ltd eases for fifth straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 152.12, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.63% in last one year as compared to a 1.3% slide in NIFTY and a 25.96% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 152.12, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 22065.45. The Sensex is at 72927.14, down 0.22%.GAIL (India) Ltd has eased around 15.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30007.05, up 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 75.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 138.7 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 152.92, down 1.39% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd tumbled 21.63% in last one year as compared to a 1.3% slide in NIFTY and a 25.96% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 10.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hero MotoCorp Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd down for fifth straight session

HBL Engineering consortium bags order worth Rs 148 cr from West Central Railway

HBL Engineering consortium bags order worth Rs 148 cr from West Central Railway

Signpost India CFO resigns

Signpost India CFO resigns

Senores Pharmaceuticals to acquire 14 ANDAs from Dr Reddy's

Senores Pharmaceuticals to acquire 14 ANDAs from Dr Reddy's

Barometers trade in negative terrain; European mrkt decline

Barometers trade in negative terrain; European mrkt decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDhananjay Munde ResignationGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025Ind vs Aus Toss TimeIND vs AUS LIVE SCOREWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon