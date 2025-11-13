Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 01:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GAIL (India) Ltd soars 0.72%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 183.77, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.71% in last one year as compared to a 10.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.06% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

GAIL (India) Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 183.77, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 25949.3. The Sensex is at 84711.84, up 0.29%. GAIL (India) Ltd has risen around 4.79% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36287.9, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 91.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 184.38, up 0.59% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is down 2.71% in last one year as compared to a 10.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.06% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 14.73 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

