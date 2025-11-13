Navi Finserv standalone net profit declines 67.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 566.31 croreNet profit of Navi Finserv declined 67.62% to Rs 22.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 70.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 566.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 637.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales566.31637.11 -11 OPM %56.7747.42 -PBDT49.2896.48 -49 PBT46.1491.78 -50 NP22.9170.75 -68
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content