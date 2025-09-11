Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Explosives gains after securing Rs 8-cr defence order

Premier Explosives gains after securing Rs 8-cr defence order

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Premier Explosives rose 3.13% to Rs 546.50 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 7.83 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of countermeasures.

The company added that the order is expected to be executed within 12 months.

Premier Explosives is engaged in the manufacturing of industrial explosives and detonators for mining & infra industries and defence & space.

The company's standalone net profit surged 153% to Rs 18.42 crore, while net sales rose 71.6% to Rs 142.15 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kalpataru Projects International secures new orders worth Rs 2,720 cr

Kalpataru Projects International secures new orders worth Rs 2,720 cr

ACME Solar Holdings secures Rs 3,892 cr funding for 400 MW FDRE project

ACME Solar Holdings secures Rs 3,892 cr funding for 400 MW FDRE project

Adani Power secures 1600 MW power supply order from MP Power Management Company

Adani Power secures 1600 MW power supply order from MP Power Management Company

Stock Alert: Reliance inds, Sasken Tech, Premier Explosives, Rajoo Engg

Stock Alert: Reliance inds, Sasken Tech, Premier Explosives, Rajoo Engg

GIFT Nifty indicates positive opening; benign US PPI reading further fuels Fed rate cut hopes

GIFT Nifty indicates positive opening; benign US PPI reading further fuels Fed rate cut hopes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal UpdatesWho is Larry EllisonApple Iphone 17 SeriesGST ReformsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon