Gala Global Products standalone net profit rises 686.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 76.99% to Rs 5.97 croreNet profit of Gala Global Products rose 686.96% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 76.99% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.9725.95 -77 OPM %42.881.93 -PBDT2.370.26 812 PBT2.320.21 1005 NP1.810.23 687
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content