Galactico Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 96.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 64.01% to Rs 6.00 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 78.85% to Rs 2.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 34.25% to Rs 22.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Galactico Corporate Services declined 96.04% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 64.01% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.6.0016.6722.6334.427.5055.3111.3636.260.689.483.8813.340.459.252.9212.360.297.332.069.74