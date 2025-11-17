SRM Contractors consolidated net profit rises 94.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 116.50% to Rs 206.22 croreNet profit of SRM Contractors rose 94.01% to Rs 20.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 116.50% to Rs 206.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 95.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales206.2295.25 117 OPM %14.2415.94 -PBDT29.0516.41 77 PBT25.7113.76 87 NP20.0810.35 94
