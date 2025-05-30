Friday, May 30, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Galada Power & Telecommunication standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Galada Power & Telecommunication standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Galada Power & Telecommunication rose 100.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.37% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

 

First Published: May 30 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

