DCM Nouvelle consolidated net profit rises 15.24% in the March 2025 quarter

DCM Nouvelle consolidated net profit rises 15.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 6.41% to Rs 281.33 crore

Net profit of DCM Nouvelle rose 15.24% to Rs 5.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.41% to Rs 281.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 264.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 8.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.47% to Rs 1075.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1080.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales281.33264.38 6 1075.891080.94 0 OPM %6.607.16 -5.453.57 - PBDT14.5713.11 11 38.0820.07 90 PBT7.687.07 9 9.07-3.04 LP NP5.524.79 15 8.91-3.27 LP

First Published: May 30 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

