Galaxy Cloud Kitchens reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 83.88% to Rs 0.39 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 14.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 80.44% to Rs 2.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens reported to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 83.88% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.