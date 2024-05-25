Shri Jagdamba Polymers standalone net profit rises 32.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.53% to Rs 109.99 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 7.35% to Rs 32.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 361.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 327.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Shri Jagdamba Polymers rose 32.21% to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.53% to Rs 109.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.109.9966.05361.94327.7414.9718.4915.3813.7910.9011.1852.1449.279.029.1844.3441.087.845.9332.2730.06