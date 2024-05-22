Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 14.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.17% to Rs 929.00 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 20.87% to Rs 301.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 380.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.00% to Rs 3794.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4464.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants declined 14.39% to Rs 77.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.17% to Rs 929.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 979.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.