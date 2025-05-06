Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gamco reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gamco reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs -3.41 crore

Net loss of Gamco reported to Rs 17.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -3.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.68% to Rs 6.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 72.11% to Rs 61.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 220.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales-3.4139.72 PL 61.51220.55 -72 OPM %628.4521.10 -23.8820.70 - PBDT-23.176.86 PL 8.2039.46 -79 PBT-23.356.85 PL 7.8539.43 -80 NP-17.925.37 PL 6.4133.18 -81

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

