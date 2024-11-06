Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit declines 53.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.58% to Rs 935.09 croreNet profit of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) declined 53.73% to Rs 18.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.58% to Rs 935.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1001.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales935.091001.00 -7 OPM %4.287.59 -PBDT30.9463.15 -51 PBT24.5758.28 -58 NP18.1939.31 -54
