Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit declines 1.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.87% to Rs 126.65 croreNet profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls declined 1.97% to Rs 19.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.87% to Rs 126.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 127.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales126.65127.76 -1 OPM %21.2922.83 -PBDT29.4430.38 -3 PBT26.5727.46 -3 NP19.9420.34 -2
