Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit rises 67.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.09% to Rs 1167.06 crore

Net profit of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) rose 67.56% to Rs 32.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.09% to Rs 1167.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1005.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1167.061005.295.074.1452.6033.2145.1426.8832.3919.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News