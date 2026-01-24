Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit rises 67.56% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 16.09% to Rs 1167.06 croreNet profit of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) rose 67.56% to Rs 32.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.09% to Rs 1167.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1005.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1167.061005.29 16 OPM %5.074.14 -PBDT52.6033.21 58 PBT45.1426.88 68 NP32.3919.33 68
