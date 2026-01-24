ONGC Petro Additions reports standalone net loss of Rs 544.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.56% to Rs 3044.72 crore

Net Loss of ONGC Petro Additions reported to Rs 544.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 773.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 17.56% to Rs 3044.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3693.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3044.723693.123.35-4.27-378.16-718.54-774.73-1103.27-544.46-773.20

