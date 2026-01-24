Saturday, January 24, 2026 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ONGC Petro Additions reports standalone net loss of Rs 544.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter

ONGC Petro Additions reports standalone net loss of Rs 544.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 24 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales decline 17.56% to Rs 3044.72 crore

Net Loss of ONGC Petro Additions reported to Rs 544.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 773.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 17.56% to Rs 3044.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3693.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3044.723693.12 -18 OPM %3.35-4.27 -PBDT-378.16-718.54 47 PBT-774.73-1103.27 30 NP-544.46-773.20 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cella Space reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Cella Space reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Adani Enterprises announces acquisition of 72.8% stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre

Adani Enterprises announces acquisition of 72.8% stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre

Indian Overseas Bank raises Tier II bonds of Rs 1,000 cr

Indian Overseas Bank raises Tier II bonds of Rs 1,000 cr

Sona BLW slides after Q3 PAT falls 13% QoQ to Rs 151 crore

Sona BLW slides after Q3 PAT falls 13% QoQ to Rs 151 crore

Board of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) approves purchase of land

Board of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) approves purchase of land

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShadowfax Technologies IPOCipla Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayWhy Market is FallingDelhi AQI TodayBudget Week Market OutlookBudget 2026Stock Market Holiday