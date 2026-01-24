India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 31.31% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 19.78% to Rs 714.02 croreNet profit of India Infra Debt rose 31.31% to Rs 156.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 119.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.78% to Rs 714.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 596.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales714.02596.13 20 OPM %96.2592.33 -PBDT157.15120.12 31 PBT156.85119.45 31 NP156.85119.45 31
First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 9:16 AM IST