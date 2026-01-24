India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 31.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.78% to Rs 714.02 crore

Net profit of India Infra Debt rose 31.31% to Rs 156.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 119.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.78% to Rs 714.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 596.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.714.02596.1396.2592.33157.15120.12156.85119.45156.85119.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News