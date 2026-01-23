Adani Enterprises announces acquisition of 72.8% stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre

Adani Defence Systems and Technologies (ADSTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises and Horizon Aero Solutions (HASL) (subsidiary of ADSTL) (50% stake held by ADSTL and 50% stake by Prime Aero Services LLP), has further completed the acquisition of stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC) and effective shareholding is 72.8% in FSTC..

