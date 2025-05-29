Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit declines 10.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.84% to Rs 43.33 croreNet profit of Gandhi Special Tubes declined 10.55% to Rs 11.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.84% to Rs 43.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.56% to Rs 58.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.97% to Rs 172.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 170.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales43.3339.45 10 172.54170.88 1 OPM %36.9740.03 -39.6437.52 - PBDT18.1518.56 -2 80.1076.41 5 PBT17.3117.78 -3 76.7573.34 5 NP11.9513.36 -11 58.6755.58 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content