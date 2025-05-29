Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Digicontent consolidated net profit rises 2.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Digicontent consolidated net profit rises 2.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales decline 2.95% to Rs 114.52 crore

Net profit of Digicontent rose 2.64% to Rs 6.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.95% to Rs 114.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 323.52% to Rs 24.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 442.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 414.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales114.52118.00 -3 442.85414.56 7 OPM %11.5315.45 -13.0511.09 - PBDT11.6313.85 -16 48.4031.17 55 PBT9.579.41 2 37.3812.70 194 NP6.226.06 3 24.315.74 324

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sumit Woods consolidated net profit rises 10.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sumit Woods consolidated net profit rises 10.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Airan reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.45 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Airan reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.45 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Artemis Electricals & Projects consolidated net profit rises 563.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Artemis Electricals & Projects consolidated net profit rises 563.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit declines 19.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit declines 19.23% in the March 2025 quarter

B A G Films & Media consolidated net profit rises 361.54% in the March 2025 quarter

B A G Films & Media consolidated net profit rises 361.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon