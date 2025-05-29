Digicontent consolidated net profit rises 2.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.95% to Rs 114.52 croreNet profit of Digicontent rose 2.64% to Rs 6.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.95% to Rs 114.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 323.52% to Rs 24.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 442.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 414.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales114.52118.00 -3 442.85414.56 7 OPM %11.5315.45 -13.0511.09 - PBDT11.6313.85 -16 48.4031.17 55 PBT9.579.41 2 37.3812.70 194 NP6.226.06 3 24.315.74 324
