Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 08:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ganesha Ecosphere invests Rs 2-cr in associate company, Ganesha Recycling Chain

Ganesha Ecosphere invests Rs 2-cr in associate company, Ganesha Recycling Chain

Image

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Ganesha Ecoshpere said that it has announced an additional investment of Rs 2.45 crore in its associate company, Ganesha Recycling Chain (GRCPL) through right issue.

As part of this investment, the company has acquired 2,45,000 equity shares of GRCPL, each with a face value of Rs 10, amounting to a total consideration of Rs 2.45 crore.

The investment is the part of the companys strategic investment to strengthen its raw material supply chain of PET waste.

GRCPL being associate company of the company, the acquisition would fall within related party transaction and has been carried out in compliance with all applicable laws. Further, Gopal Agarwal (chief financial officer of the company) and Prashant Khandelwal (chief financial officer of a wholly owned subsidiary) are first directors of the entity.

 

There is no change in control with such investment as the company will continue to hold 49% stake in GRCPL and GRCPL will remain an associate company of the company.

Ganesha Ecosphere engaged in manufacturing of Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber (RPSF), Dyed yarn and Recycled Spun Yarn. It has also expanded its product portfolio to include rPET chips and rPET filament yarn.

Also Read

Canada Indian

Canada Express Entry: 825 candidates invited for permanent residency

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals muted start for India markets; Asia-Pacific lower

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹95,170, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹99,700

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹95,170, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹99,700

India Singapore, India-Singapore

Indians among 18 get Lifesaver Award for rescuing 22 from fire in Singapore

trading, markets

Stocks to Watch Today, April 16: IndusInd Bank, ICICI Lombard, IREDA

The companys consolidated net profit surged 133.4% to Rs 29.71 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 12.73 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 39.7% YoY to Rs 397.80 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

The counter rallied 4.38% to settle at Rs 1,617.65 on Tuesday, 15 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Premiumcapital goods sector, capital goods

Result preview: Capital goods sector may see modest profit growth in Q4

India's automotive industry contributes 7.1% to India's Gross Domestic Product says NITI Aayog

India's automotive industry contributes 7.1% to India's Gross Domestic Product says NITI Aayog

Southwest monsoon rainfall most likely to be above normal at 105% of Long Period Average

Southwest monsoon rainfall most likely to be above normal at 105% of Long Period Average

Board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. recommends final dividend

Board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. recommends final dividend

Capacite receives LoI of Rs 220 cr from TenX Realty

Capacite receives LoI of Rs 220 cr from TenX Realty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayPBKS vs KKR LIVE ScoreLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon