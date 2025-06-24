Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

BEML Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Oil India Ltd and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 June 2025.

BEML Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Oil India Ltd and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 June 2025.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd crashed 8.41% to Rs 3198.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

BEML Ltd tumbled 6.17% to Rs 4491.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 63063 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

KPIT Technologies Ltd lost 5.90% to Rs 1308.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57488 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Wi-Fi segment to be worth $22 bn by 2035 in India: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Traders, brokers, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade rangebound on Israel-Iran truce breach; OMCs slip; PSBs lead

PremiumIndia US

India 'not desperate' to seal early tranche of trade deal with US

ENG vs IND

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test: Rain to play spoilsport? Action begins at 3:30 PM

India, China, India China Trade, Trade

India imposes anti-dumping duty on four Chinese chemicals this month

Oil India Ltd fell 5.13% to Rs 448. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd slipped 4.87% to Rs 441.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sterling Holiday Resorts unveils its new property - Sterling Vanvasa, near Lansdowne

Sterling Holiday Resorts unveils its new property - Sterling Vanvasa, near Lansdowne

RateGain appoints Sanchit Garg to spearhead its Rev-AI and Car biz

RateGain appoints Sanchit Garg to spearhead its Rev-AI and Car biz

V-Mart Retail allots 5.95 cr equity shares under bonus issue

V-Mart Retail allots 5.95 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Indices trade with minor gains; consumer durables shares rally for 3rd day

Indices trade with minor gains; consumer durables shares rally for 3rd day

NITI Aayog emphasizes urgent need for robust data quality to fortify digital governance, cultivate public trust

NITI Aayog emphasizes urgent need for robust data quality to fortify digital governance, cultivate public trust

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon